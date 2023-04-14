Lucid Group News and Forecast: LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production

- Lucid Group saw both Q1 production and deliveries fall QoQ.
- Production dropped 34%, while deliveries fell 27% QoQ.
- LCID stock dropped 6.3% on the news.
- Lucid Air test driving will go on 40 city tour.
Lucid (LCID) stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter. Analysts had been expecting a slow first quarter but nothing like the figures that were actually reported. Though Lucid did not mention any hiccups in their brief statement, it appears that production difficulties are still a major headache for ex-Tesla executive Pete Rawlinson, who currently runs the C-suite.
Lucid stock news: Production harder than a prototype
The Newark, California-based maker of luxury EVs produced 2,314 vehicles in the first quarter and delivered 1,406. Those figures were a far cry from the previous quarter's figures of 3,493 vehicles produced and 1,932 delivered between October and December of 2022. Sequentially, that amounts to a 34% pullback for production and a 27% decline for deliveries QoQ.
In February Lucid management said they were gunning for between 10,000 and 14,000 units in 2023. That was already well below Wall Street's expectation for 21,800 units, but it appears Lucid may have trouble even meeting that lowered bar.
In response to the poor quarter, Twitter pundits repeated Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's oft-repeated quip that "prototypes are easy – production is hard." Tesla may have something to do with the pullback although not the production. Tesla cut prices across their family of models worldwide in the first quarter, and a Hong Kong newspaper announced earlier this week that further cuts were set to emerge in China. Some Lucid customers might have opted for the sale on Teslas.
We will know more once CEO Peter Rawlinson holds his earnings call on May 8. At the moment Wall Street consensus forecasts adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40 on revenue of $211.5 million. That last figure will most likely change though based on these current Q1 figures. Lucid cut about one-fifth of its workforce, including executives, in late March – a policy that will cost the automaker between $24 milliion and $30 million in severance.
In the meantime Lucid unveiled a cross-country tour that will allow customers to test drive Lucid Air models. The tour will hit 40 cities across the United States this spring and summer.
Lucid stock forecast
Lucid sure seems like its ready to descend to early January support at $6.20. This of course comes at a poor time for LCID stock as it recently produced two separate bullish signals. The first is that on Tuesday the 9-day moving average surpassed its 21-day counterpart. Secondly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator performed a bullish crossover on March 22. Lucid stock could halt its sell-off at $7.30, but there is no certainty there. Expect short selling to pick up massively and $6.20 to come into view.
LCID daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1100 amid persistent USD weakness
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1100 amid a risk-on mood in the European session. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid expectations that the Fed is on track to end its tightening cycle, following soft US inflation data. US Retail Sales data is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500, eyes US data for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is defending 1.2500, reversing from ten-month highs of 1.2547 in the European trading hours. A pause in the US Dollar sell-off is fuelling a minor correction in the pair, as markets await the. US Consumer-centric data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data
Gold price consolidates its recent gains to a fresh one-year high and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $2,040 area.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
Lucid Group News and Forecast: LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid (LCID) stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.