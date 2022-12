"We look for GBP/AUD to retreat towards 1.67 in the middle of next year and for EUR/AUD to drop below 1.50 on a 6 month view."

"The interest rate spread is no longer as marked, and Australia no longer runs a current account deficit. This likely means that the AUD is less susceptible to speculative flows."

"A weakening of global growth may traditionally be associated with a softer AUD. The Aussie has previously behaved as the ‘risky’ currency within the G10 basket. This profile has its roots in the currency’s commodity links (seen as a proxy for growth), the country’s previous relatively higher interest rate profile and its long standing current account deficit."

"On the assumption that China re-opens next year and that the prices of Australia’s energy exports remain firm, we would look for the AUD to outperform both the GBP and the EUR," said Rabobank analysts.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.