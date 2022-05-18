- Li Auto and XPeng all made strong gains on Tuesday in the US session.
- NIO also rose strongly as it gained over 14%.
- Overnight in China EV stocks again hold gains.
EV stocks took the benefit of a benign marketplace on Tuesday as bears returned to hibernation and the equity market finally got its rally on. At the end of the session, the Nasdaq closed up nearly 3%, but EV makers were one of the stronger sectors. XPeng (XPEV) closed up 6%, while Li Auto (LI) closed up 8%. Sector leader Tesla (TSLA), meanwhile, gained 5%.
Li Auto Stock News
The latest hedge fund filings show that Tiger Global took a hefty position in both LI stock and XPEV. Tiger Global doubled its position in the names. Perhaps the hoped-for regulatory agreement between the US and China may have pushed them over the line as delisting fears have led many retail investors to the exit door. The China Securities Journal is reporting that China aims to boost rural car consumption via stimulus measures. China is the world's largest EV market and has high electric vehicle adoption rates. However, recent lockdowns have dented car sales with data for April showing a 35% monthly drop. China has been enforcing strict lockdowns to deal with a covid outbreak. Last week LI stock remained subdued despite an earnings beat as the guidance given was somewhat disappointing. Again though this is likely down to covid enforced restrictions. Demand is not the issue.
XPeng Stock News
XPEV stock is also on the recovery trail, having suffered as it too was added to the list for possible delisting by the SEC. China data as mentioned was disappointing with slowing April car sales, but now with signs that China may be reopening, investors are taking a more optimistic view.
Li Auto Stock Forecast
LI has bounced from the earnings low, and this was also a higher low than March. This could be the formation then of a bottom, but LI will need to break the 200-day moving average at $27.50 to confirm.
LI stock chart, daily
XPEV Stock Forecast
Again here we have a bottoming formation, but it is even better here with a double bottom at $18.23. XPEV needs to break $27, and then the next resistance is at $31.
XPEV stock chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold steady around $1,820 as overheating inflation spurs fears
XAUUSD could retest the weekly high, but bears are in charge. Gold hovers around $1,820, little changed on a daily basis for a fourth consecutive day. Markets participants are rushing to safety, leaving the metal confined to a tight intraday range.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.