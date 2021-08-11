LCID Stock News: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV surges as infrastructure bill passes senate

- NASDAQ:LCID gained 4.09% on Tuesday outpacing the broader markets.
- President Biden’s infrastructure bill passes through the senate vote.
- Lucid rival Fisker gets a massive price upgrade from Morgan Stanley.
NASDAQ:LCID may have found the support it was looking for on Tuesday as it looks like the U.S. government is set to help out domestic EV makers. Shares of LCID gained 4.09% to close the trading day at $24.46. The stock peaked during intraday trading at $25.24, but closed the day beneath the key 50-day moving average. LCID outpaced the NASDAQ which was the only major index in the red on Tuesday amidst a session of weakness for tech sectors. Cyclical and value stocks took the S&P 500 and Dow Jones to new all-time highs on the news of President Biden’s infrastructure bill passing the senate vote.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The next step for the bill is the House of Representatives, which may pose its own challenges in gaining bipartisan support. The two parties disagree on the amount of the bill, but most on Wall Street fully expect the bill to be passed. This is definitely good news for domestic automakers, especially electric vehicle makers. The Biden administration has stressed that funding will be made available to improve U.S. charging infrastructure, as well as help domestic EV makers to reach key milestones over the next decade.
LCID stock price forecast
Lucid was also trading in sympathy to rival Fisker (NYSE:FSR) which rose by 21.56% on Tuesday following its news of a new partnership with Foxconn. It didn’t take long for institutions to upgrade Fisker, with Morgan Stanley providing a buy rating and a $40 price target for the stock. The analyst even has an aggressive $90 range if everything goes perfectly for Fisker, so it goes without saying that investors apply this same reasoning to companies like Lucid as well.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD remains sidelined around five-month lows above 1.1700 ahead of the US inflation. The pair defends 1.1700, as bears take a breather amid a steady US dollar and the cautious market mood. Firmer Treasury yields could cap the upside attempts.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is extending its bearish momentum towards 1.3800 this Wednesday. The pair eyes deeper losses amid renewed Brexit concerns, a broadly firmer US dollar and mixed senitment. US CPI awaited.
XAU/USD up little around $1,735 area, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI
COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. Rising bets for an early Fed taper, rising US bond yields capped any the upside. Stronger USD also acted as a headwind for the metal ahead of the US CPI data.
Dormant Bitcoin and Ethereum continue climb, signaling end of bearish trend
Dormant Bitcoin and Ethereum investments are moving, one of the best indicators of a bull run. Mentions of “sell” or “selling” BTC are up on top crypto exchanges. Coinbase releases second quarterly report for 2021.
US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations
Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis in July from the 13-year-high registered at 5.4% in June. Fed is unlikely to renounce hawkish policy shift on single CPI print.