Lagarde speech: September decision is wide open

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged following the July policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.
Key quotes
"The policy decision was unanimous."
"We are determined not to have a predetermined rate path."
"September decision is wide open."
"September projections, plus other data, will be taken into account."
