In her introductory statement before the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON), European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said the Eurozone economy should gain support from improving household spending and a resilient labour market. She added that underlying inflation indicators remain aligned with the ECB’s 2% medium-term target and that inflation is expected to hover around this level in the coming months.

Key takeaways

“Growth in economic activity should benefit from increased household spending and a resilient and more inclusive labour market.”

“Indicators of underlying inflation remain consistent with our 2% medium-term target.”

“We expect inflation to stay around our 2% target in the coming months.”

“To respond flexibly to new challenges as they arise and will consider, as needed, new policy instruments in the pursuit of its price stability objective.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD remains firm following Lagarde’s remarks, gaining 0.30% on the day and trading around 1.1660 at the time of writing.