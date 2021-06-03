KOSS Corporation Stock Forecast: KOSS plays catch up as AMC dominates, targets $60 resistance

- KOSS shares rally in a meme day to remember.
- KOSS stalls at previous high from March 10.
- The headphone maker from Wisconsin now has a price/ earnings ratio of 842!
KOSS shares roared back into the limelight on Wednesday as the meme stocks returned to levels not seen since January for many. Or in the case of AMC levels not seen ever. The move appears to have a number of causative factors, most notably the demise of Bitcoin, leading to a flow of retail money back into meme stocks. AMC kick-started this move leaving its so-called big brother GameStop (GME) in the dust. The decision by Mudrick Capital to buy and sell within the day appears to have roused the beast so to speak as AMC postings on social media went into overdrive. While Gamestop lagged somewhat and gained a modest 13% on the day, KOSS soared to a 68% gain, closing at $40.72. This may seem exorbitant but it is actually still quite a long way from the January frenzy high of $127.45. KOSS is unique among the meme stocks in that it is very easy to move the share price. The stock has a tiny percentage of its shares available for trading, known as the free float percentage. KOSS only has 1.87 million free float shares out of a total of 8.52 outstanding shares. Over the last five days KOSS has averaged over 9 million shares average daily volume and on Wednesday the stock traded over 19 million shares. So describing it as a frenzy seems to be an understatement.
KOSS stock forecast
Cleasrly forecasting something with this level of volatility is akin to throwing darts at a moving dart board but some technical levels have been identifiable since the moves back down from the January highs. Indeed FXStreet has identified some key levels which kickstarted the move. From our May 25 article "What is most interesting about KOSS bottoming out is that the shares bottomed out at the previous low from March 25, at $15.85. Below, there is another strong support at $11.80. The first target for KOSS to achieve is $26.26. A breakout above this latter level will extend targets to $33.80 and $40.48". So clearly some form of technical analysis works as can be see from the chart below. From here it gets harder as everything looks stretched. Obviously the fundamentals are well stretched but now so too are the momentum technical indiactors such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and the Williams %R. The first target is a nice round $60, the open and high from February 1. Fibonacci retracemenet levels of the fall from the January high then come into play at $70.27, 50% retracement, and $83.76 the 61.8% retracement. Support is found from the breakout now far below at $26.26.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.