Key events from Australia today - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac picked put the key events from Australia today.

Key Quotes:

"Mar RBA meeting minutes are released. Key points of interest include their view around housing - given the slight change in the statement regarding supervisory measures and Bullock’s recent comments on financial stability; as well as the labour market – how the full-time/part-time switch pertains to underemployment and broader slack."

"Q4 ABS residential property price index previously rose 1.5% in Q3 with annual price growth slowing to 3.5%. Private sector measures have since registered Q4 price moves ranging from 3.5%qtr, 6.7%yr (APM), 1.8%qtr, 3.0%yr (Residex), and 2.1%qtr, 9.9%yr (CoreLogic). The ABS measure tends to track the APM series. As such we expect the ABS to show a robust 2.5% gain in Q4 lifting annual growth back towards 6%. More timely data shows the price acceleration has carried into early 2017 with Sydney and Melbourne leading the way."