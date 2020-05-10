Just in from VP's office: Pence is NOT self-isolating & will be at the White House tomorrow

Contrary to earlier reports, the news just in from VP's office is that Mike Pence is NOT self-isolating & will be at the White House tomorrow. Meanwhile, the US CDC is reporting 26,660 new coronavirus cases as of yesterday; total now 1,300,696 cases vs 1,274,036 in previous report on May 9.

However, stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders around country are being lifted in some states and extended in others as the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate risk sentiment in the markets. More than 75,000 Americans have died and millions of people have filed for unemployment. On Friday, we got an eye-watering 20.5 million US workers reported to have lost their jobs in April, which saw the unemployment rate triple to 14.7%, the highest rates since the Great Depression.