JPY softens amid quiet market conditions – Scotiabank

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is slightly weaker against the US Dollar (USD), underperforming its G10 peers as markets await PPI data. Technical indicators suggest USD/JPY may moderate from recent overbought levels, with 155 acting as key near-term support, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD/JPY eases from overbought technicals

"The JPY is soft, down a fractional 0.1% vs. the USD while underperforming all of the G10 currencies in overall quiet trade. Fundamental releases have been limited and near-term risk lies with the release of PPI data at 6:50pm ET."

"Yield spreads are steady at their recent (JPY-supportive) lows and risk reversals also appear to have flattened out at levels that are pricing a remarkably small premium for protection against JPY strength."

"USD/JPY technicals have softened from bullish, overbought levels and are suggestive of a moderation toward more neutral readings. We continue to highlight the importance of the 155 level for near-term support."