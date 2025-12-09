JPY softens amid quiet market conditions – Scotiabank
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is slightly weaker against the US Dollar (USD), underperforming its G10 peers as markets await PPI data. Technical indicators suggest USD/JPY may moderate from recent overbought levels, with 155 acting as key near-term support, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
USD/JPY eases from overbought technicals
"The JPY is soft, down a fractional 0.1% vs. the USD while underperforming all of the G10 currencies in overall quiet trade. Fundamental releases have been limited and near-term risk lies with the release of PPI data at 6:50pm ET."
"Yield spreads are steady at their recent (JPY-supportive) lows and risk reversals also appear to have flattened out at levels that are pricing a remarkably small premium for protection against JPY strength."
"USD/JPY technicals have softened from bullish, overbought levels and are suggestive of a moderation toward more neutral readings. We continue to highlight the importance of the 155 level for near-term support."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.