JPY advances on narrowing yield spreads to 2022 Lows – Scotiabank
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is strengthening again, up 0.3% against the US Dollar (USD) as USD/JPY moves back toward Monday’s lows and threatens a broader retracement of its mid-November weakness, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
Markets hold steady on BoJ path with 25bp hike priced by March
"The yen is up 0.3% vs. the USD and a mid-performer among the G10 currencies as it pushes back toward Monday’s highs (USDJPY lows) and threatens a more meaningful retracement of the weakness observed since mid-November."
"The outlook for relative central bank policy remains supportive and yield spreads are narrowing to fresh multi-year lows at levels last seen in 2022."
"Domestic rate expectations are little changed with markets pricing 20bpts of tightening for December and a full 25bpt hike by March. There are no major domestic releases scheduled through the end of the weak, leaving the focus squarely centered on broader developments."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.