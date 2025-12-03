JPY advances on narrowing yield spreads to 2022 Lows – Scotiabank

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is strengthening again, up 0.3% against the US Dollar (USD) as USD/JPY moves back toward Monday’s lows and threatens a broader retracement of its mid-November weakness, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Markets hold steady on BoJ path with 25bp hike priced by March

"The yen is up 0.3% vs. the USD and a mid-performer among the G10 currencies as it pushes back toward Monday’s highs (USDJPY lows) and threatens a more meaningful retracement of the weakness observed since mid-November."

"The outlook for relative central bank policy remains supportive and yield spreads are narrowing to fresh multi-year lows at levels last seen in 2022."

"Domestic rate expectations are little changed with markets pricing 20bpts of tightening for December and a full 25bpt hike by March. There are no major domestic releases scheduled through the end of the weak, leaving the focus squarely centered on broader developments."