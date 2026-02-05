TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/CAD steady as ECB holds rates, Canadian Dollar pressured by weak Oil prices

  • The ECB keeps interest rates unchanged and reaffirms a data-dependent approach.
  • The Canadian Dollar remains weighed down by falling Oil prices.
  • Investors await the Bank of Canada Governor’s speech later in the day.
EUR/CAD steady as ECB holds rates, Canadian Dollar pressured by weak Oil prices
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/CAD trades around 1.6130 on Thursday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day, as markets digest the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy decision and monitor Canada-specific factors.

The European Central Bank announced on Thursday, following its February meeting, that it kept its key interest rate unchanged at 2.15% in line with market expectations. In its statement, the ECB said that the Eurozone economy remains resilient in a challenging global environment, supported by low unemployment and solid private sector balance sheets.

The central bank nevertheless acknowledged that the outlook remains uncertain, particularly due to persistent geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding global trade policies. 

Speaking at the press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that risks to growth and inflation are broadly balanced. She reaffirmed the institution’s determination to bring inflation back to its 2% target over the medium term, while stressing that future decisions will remain strictly data-dependent and taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis, without pre-committing to a specific rate path.

On the Canadian side, the economic calendar has been light this week, leaving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) more exposed to commodity price movements. Lower Oil prices are acting as a headwind to any recovery attempt by the currency. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil falls by around 2.10% on the day and trades near $62.80 at the time of press, weighed down by easing supply concerns following a de-escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.

Against this backdrop, market attention now turns to remarks from Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem, scheduled later in the day, which could provide fresh insight into the assessment of economic conditions and the outlook for monetary policy in Canada, with potential implications for EUR/CAD.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.15%0.97%-0.05%0.18%0.69%0.46%0.05%
EUR-0.15%0.82%-0.15%0.03%0.54%0.30%-0.11%
GBP-0.97%-0.82%-0.98%-0.78%-0.28%-0.51%-0.92%
JPY0.05%0.15%0.98%0.22%0.74%0.48%0.10%
CAD-0.18%-0.03%0.78%-0.22%0.52%0.27%-0.13%
AUD-0.69%-0.54%0.28%-0.74%-0.52%-0.23%-0.64%
NZD-0.46%-0.30%0.51%-0.48%-0.27%0.23%-0.41%
CHF-0.05%0.11%0.92%-0.10%0.13%0.64%0.41%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive, slipping back below the 1.1800 support on Thursday, all in response to decent gains in the US Dollar. Earlier on Thursday, the ECB matched consensus and left its policy rates unchanged, while President Largarde delivered quite a neutral press conference.

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD extends Wednesday’s pullback on Thursday, easing lower towards two week lows around the 1.3530 area. Ongoing strength in the Greenback and the dovish hold from the BoE at its earlier meeting are keeping demand for the British Pound on the defensive for now.

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold is back under pressure on Thursday, slipping back towards the $4,800 region per troy ounce. A firmer US Dollar is weighing on the yellow metal, even as the broader mood remains risk off. That said, falling US Treasury yields across the curve are helping to cushion the downside and, for now at least, are limiting the depth of the pullback.

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is in focus ahead of its earnings call on Thursday amid an intensifying crypto market sell-off. Also caught in the headwinds is the MSTR stock, trading at $114 at the time of writing, down over 12% intraday.

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

Tech just got hit with a different kind of selloff. Not the usual rates tantrum, not a recession whisper, not even an earnings miss in the classic sense. This was the market staring into an AI mirror and recoiling at its reflection.

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers