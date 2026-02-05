The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) took another header on Thursday, tumbling 650 points and following the rest of the market lower as investors rotate firmly into a flight for safety. Broader equity indexes are down across the board, and the VIX “fear index” is sitting at its highest levels since last November.

Equity rout drags crypto and metals markets lower

The Dow Jones’ 650-point (-1.3%) tumble was matched by a 100-point decline (-1.44%) in the S&P 500 and an accelerating 415-point (-1.82%) drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Despite posting upbeat earnings, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) shares sank over 5% after investors balked at the tech giant’s expected AI capex rising to $185 billion in 2026. Qualcomm (QCOM) also fell around 8% as the global AI-fueled chip memory shortage forced the company to soften its forward guidance for the upcoming year.

Spot Gold and Silver prices are taking fresh hits on Thursday. Spot Gold prices are down 2.2% on the day, with Silver bids down sharply, sinking 15.5%. Bitcoin also turned even more bearish, falling nearly 8% and sinking below 68,000 for the first time since late 2024.

US economic data continues to sour

Investors are struggling to shrug off downbeat US economic data. US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 231K, well above the 212K forecast. US Challenger Job Cuts also soared, hitting 108.435K net job reductions, the worst January print since the tail end of the global financial crisis in 2009. JOLTS Job Openings also took a turn for the worse, sinking to 6.542M versus the expected upswing to 7.2M.

Dow Jones Daily chart

Technical Analysis

In the daily chart, DJIA trades at 48,846.92. Price sits above a rising 50-day EMA at 48,558.27 and remains well above the 200-day EMA at 46,128.31, keeping the medium-term trend pointed higher. The Stochastic (14,5,5) has eased from overbought to 52.65, signaling moderating upside momentum and scope for consolidation.

The trend bias stays bullish while the short-term EMA climbs and maintains its lead over the long-term measure. If momentum fades further, price could pull back toward support at 48,558.27, with deeper support at 46,128.31. A renewed uptick in the oscillator would revive the advance, keeping the focus on trend continuation rather than reversal.

