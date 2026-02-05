Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Sinks as BoE delivers dovish hold, April cut fully priced

GBP/USD sinks as BoE delivers dovish hold, April cut fully priced

The Pound Sterling (GBP) collapses against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) decided to hold rates but opened the door for further easing, in a decision seen as a 'dovish hold.' Worse-than-expected US jobs data failed to halt the GBP/USD downfall, trading at 1.3529, down 0.90%.

Pound Sterling cracks after BoE's dovish rate hold

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its decline against its major currency peers on Thursday, following the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcement. The British currency has fallen further as five out of nine Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members have voted to hold interest rates steady at 3.75%, against two expected.

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3600 ahead of BoE policy decision

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3620 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling (GBP) comes under pressure ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decision later in the day.