J&J’s covid vaccine rollout resumes in Europe, with safety warning after EMA’s green signal

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that it will resume the distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after the European Union’s (EU) medical regulator approved of the same but with a safety warning, per Reuters.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended adding a warning about rare blood clots with low blood platelet count to the vaccine’s product label, citing that the benefits of the one-dose shot outweigh its risks.

J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said: “It’s an extremely rare event. We hope by making people aware as well as putting clear diagnostic and therapeutic guidance in place that we can restore the confidence in our vaccine.”

J&J said it would fulfill its commitments to ship 200 million doses in Europe and 100 million in the United States.

Market implications

The J&J’s positive news failed to have any impact on the market sentiment in the US last session, as surging covid cases worldwide overshadow.

At the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures trade 0.08% lower at 4,125 while the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains above 91.00.