Japan’s Yamamoto: A weak yen is beneficial for the economy, boosts competitiveness

“A weak yen is beneficial for the economy, as it boosts competitiveness,” Kozo Yamamoto, a senior member of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government party, said on Thursday.
Additional quotes
“Govt must compile stimulus package worth at least 32 to 33 trillion yen and funded mostly by long-term JGBs.”
“Capital gains tax must eventually be raised, debate on details to take at least until fiscal 2023.”
“BOJ should aggressively buy JGBs to help fund big fiscal spending.”
“Must move swiftly towards issuing central bank digital currency to protect sovereignty over yen.”
“Issuing CBDC requires BOJ law revision, an opportunity to add job growth to BOJ mandate.”
“Weak yen is beneficial for the economy, boosts Japan’s global competitiveness.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY is hitting fresh highs on these comments, adding 0.25% on the day at 113.54, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, gathering strength for the next push higher. The US dollar licks hotter US inflation-inflicted wounds amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.3650, Brexit back in vogue
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3650, under demand from both a Brexit and a central bank input. Rates are expected to be raised imminently by the Bank of England and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
Gold faces stiff resistance at 200-DMA after US inflation-led $40 rally
Gold is consolidating Wednesday’s massive gains so far this Thursday, as the bulls face stiff resistance at the mildly bearish 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA), currently at $1796. A renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields across the curve amid a better risk profile is capping the upside in gold price.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC needs to clear one hurdle for 30% ascent
Litecoin price has been consolidating below a stiff resistance barrier for 36 days. However, LTC seems to have mustered up the strength and is attempting to cross this hurdle and trigger a new uptrend. If LTC breaks below $163.89 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US September CPI: Inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.