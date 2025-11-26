Japan’s Takaichi: Stimulus package isn't reckless spending

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday that Japan cannot improve fiscal health without strengthening the economy.

Key quotes

Japan can't improve fiscal health without strengthening the economy.



What is most important is to ensure fiscal sustainability.



Don't expect to see a "Truss-shock" type of market rout.



Closely watching market movements including JGB yields and yen currency.



Government watching for any speculative moves.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is gaining 0.10% on the day to trade at 156.25, at the press time.