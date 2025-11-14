Japan’s Takaichi: Hard to set numerical target for minimum wage now

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday that the government is not in a position to set a new numerical target for the nationwide minimum wage, arguing that instead that its role is to create conditions that enable businesses to raise pay faster than inflation.

Key quotes

Hard to set numerical target for minimum wage now, government’s job is to create environment that allows for firms to offer pay that exceeds pace of inflation.



Since government set minimum wage target, have heard complaints from firms in regional areas of Japan.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.04% on the day at 154.60.