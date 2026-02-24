Japan’s Takaichi voiced concerns on further hikes in meeting with BoJ Ueda last week - the Mainichi daily

According to a report by Mainichi Shimbun, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi voiced concerns over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) intentions to hike interest rates further in her meeting with Governor Kazuo Ueda, which happened last week on February 16.

The report states that Takaichi’s resistance to an additional rate hike any time soon could complicate the BOJ’s timetable as coordination with the newly strengthened administration becomes more delicate, which has also weakened the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the US Dollar (USD) and the Euro (EUR) on Tuesday.

In contrast, BoJ's Ueda stated that there was a general exchange of views on economic and financial developments, and the PM had not made any specific monetary policy requests.