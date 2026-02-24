TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Japan’s Takaichi voiced concerns on further hikes in meeting with BoJ Ueda last week - the Mainichi daily

Japan’s Takaichi voiced concerns on further hikes in meeting with BoJ Ueda last week - the Mainichi daily
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

According to a report by Mainichi Shimbun, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi voiced concerns over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) intentions to hike interest rates further in her meeting with Governor Kazuo Ueda, which happened last week on February 16.

The report states that Takaichi’s resistance to an additional rate hike any time soon could complicate the BOJ’s timetable as coordination with the newly strengthened administration becomes more delicate, which has also weakened the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the US Dollar (USD) and the Euro (EUR) on Tuesday.

In contrast, BoJ's Ueda stated that there was a general exchange of views on economic and financial developments, and the PM had not made any specific monetary policy requests.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.11%0.12%0.92%0.03%-0.16%-0.11%0.18%
EUR-0.11%0.01%0.81%-0.07%-0.26%-0.21%0.07%
GBP-0.12%-0.01%0.80%-0.09%-0.27%-0.22%0.06%
JPY-0.92%-0.81%-0.80%-0.87%-1.06%-1.02%-0.73%
CAD-0.03%0.07%0.09%0.87%-0.19%-0.14%0.15%
AUD0.16%0.26%0.27%1.06%0.19%0.05%0.34%
NZD0.11%0.21%0.22%1.02%0.14%-0.05%0.28%
CHF-0.18%-0.07%-0.06%0.73%-0.15%-0.34%-0.28%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1800 ahead of US data, Fedspeak

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1800 ahead of US data, Fedspeak

EUR/USD remains trapped in a tight range below 1.1800 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair struggles amid a modest US Dollar strength and an improvement in risk sentiment, even as US tariff uncertainty lingers. The focus now remains on the US data and Fedspeak. 

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.3500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair declines as the US Dollar rebounds from losses recorded over the previous two sessions. Traders will focus on the US weekly ADP Employment Change and Consumer Confidence data due later in the day, along with speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Gold holds pullback below $5,200 amid USD uptick

Gold holds pullback below $5,200 amid USD uptick

Gold holds moderate losses below $5,200 in European trading on Tuesday, though it lacks follow-through selling. Following the previous day's knee-jerk fall in reaction to US President Donald Trump's new global tariffs and the subsequent bounce, the US Dollar attracts fresh buyers ahead of mid-tier data and Fedspeak. 

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

It was quite a day, with AI-disruption fears and tariff uncertainty triggering a risk-off session. By now, it's nearly impossible to have missed the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision that struck down US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs last Friday.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers