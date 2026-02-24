Japan’s Takaichi voiced concerns on further hikes in meeting with BoJ Ueda last week - the Mainichi daily
According to a report by Mainichi Shimbun, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi voiced concerns over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) intentions to hike interest rates further in her meeting with Governor Kazuo Ueda, which happened last week on February 16.
The report states that Takaichi’s resistance to an additional rate hike any time soon could complicate the BOJ’s timetable as coordination with the newly strengthened administration becomes more delicate, which has also weakened the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the US Dollar (USD) and the Euro (EUR) on Tuesday.
In contrast, BoJ's Ueda stated that there was a general exchange of views on economic and financial developments, and the PM had not made any specific monetary policy requests.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|0.12%
|0.92%
|0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|0.18%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|0.01%
|0.81%
|-0.07%
|-0.26%
|-0.21%
|0.07%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|0.80%
|-0.09%
|-0.27%
|-0.22%
|0.06%
|JPY
|-0.92%
|-0.81%
|-0.80%
|-0.87%
|-1.06%
|-1.02%
|-0.73%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|0.87%
|-0.19%
|-0.14%
|0.15%
|AUD
|0.16%
|0.26%
|0.27%
|1.06%
|0.19%
|0.05%
|0.34%
|NZD
|0.11%
|0.21%
|0.22%
|1.02%
|0.14%
|-0.05%
|0.28%
|CHF
|-0.18%
|-0.07%
|-0.06%
|0.73%
|-0.15%
|-0.34%
|-0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.