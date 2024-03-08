Japan’s Suzuki: There's a risk rising interest rates could pressure Japan's debt

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that there is a risk that rising interest rates could pressure Japan's debt.
Key quotes
"There's a risk that rising interest rates could pressure Japan's debt.”
“Not at a stage where I can mention fiscal targets other than primary budget balance.”
“Important to make persistent efforts to maintain fiscal health.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.24% lower on the day at 147.73.
Bank of Japan FAQs
What is the Bank of Japan?
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
What has been the Bank of Japan’s policy?
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
How do Bank of Japan’s decisions influence the Japanese Yen?
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
Is the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy likely to change soon?
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. Still, the Bank judges that the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% target has not yet come in sight, so any sudden change in the current policy looks unlikely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains above 0.6600 ahead of US NFP data
AUD/USD is consolidating weekly gains above 0.6600 in Friday's Asian trading. The US Dollar licks its wounds, allowing the Aussie to hold firm heading into the key US NFP data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments smashed the US Dollar across the board.
EUR/USD flirts with two-month highs near 1.0950, US NFP awaited
EUR/USD is testing two-month highs near 1.0950 in the Asian session on Friday. The pair rallied on Thursday, bolstered by prospects of movement from the ECB and an easing US Dollar on the back of a dovish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US NFP coming up next.
Gold price hovers near record highs ahead of US NFP report
Gold witnessed an extension of the incumbent rally, hitting an all-time high of $2,164.78 and remaining on the path toward $2,200. The US Dollar tumbled across the board as major central banks like the ECB and the Fed prepare to ease policy.
ANKR price soars 40% over reports of Ankr execs to attend NVIDIA GTC 2024 Conference, AI narrative still on
ANKR price recorded an intra-day high of $0.0569 on Thursday amid AI conference-related news. With the Conference still ten days out, AI wave is not yet done, unlike meme coin mania.
US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 35 NFP prints.