Japan’s Suga urges S. Korea to take appropriate steps over wartime laborer issue

Japanese Government Spokesman Suga is out on the wires now, strongly urging South Korea to take appropriate steps over wartime laborer issue.

The issue over the wartime laborers is the crux of the ongoing trade spat between both the Asian countries. Japan imposed curbs on tech materials exports to South Korea last month.

