Japan’s Nishimura: Japan’s industrial production and exports are weak

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, as he says that Japan’s industrial production and exports are weak.

He further said that Japan wants to widen the scope of Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

His comments come after Japan’s economy grew an annualized 0.2% in June-September, less than the estimate of a 0.8% expansion and +1.3% seen last.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY keeps its recovery mode intact from weekly lows of 108.25, as the bulls await fresh updates from the upcoming US-China trade call for the next direction. The spot hangs near daily tops of 108.63, up +0.18% daily basis.