Japan Preliminary Q3 GDP arrives at 0.1% QoQ vs. 0.2% expected – USD/JPY unmoved

Japan’s economy grew an annualized 0.2% in June-September, less than the estimate of a 0.8% expansion and +1.3% seen last, the preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

On a quarter-on-quarter, (QoQ) basis GDP expanded 0.1%, compared with a 0.3% growth seen in the previous quarter and a median forecast of 0.2%.

USD/JPY kept its range around 108.80, as the JPY was little affected by the downbeat Japanese Q3 GDP first reading.

About Japanese GDP

