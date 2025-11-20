Japan’s National CPI rises 3.0% YoY in October, Core CPI climbs as expected

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.0% YoY in October, compared to the previous reading of 2.9%, according to the latest data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau on Friday.

Further details unveil that the National CPI ex Fresh food arrived at 3.0% YoY in October versus 2.9% prior. The figure came in line with the market consensus.

CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 3.1% YoY in October, compared to the previous reading of 3.0%.

Market reaction to Japan’s National CPI data

Following Japan’s CPI inflation data, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.09% on the day at 157.44.