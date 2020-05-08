Japan’s LDP to propose rent relief for small businesses hit by coronavirus – Nikkei

According to the Nikkei Asian Review, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is said to propose rent relief for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Key details
Proposing to cover two-thirds of rent for small businesses for up to 6 months.
Would start next month.
Monthly cap of 500,000 yen for small and mid-size companies.
250,000 yen for mom-and-pop operations.
Market reaction
The yen remains on the back foot despite hopes of further stimulus measures to boost the economy. USD/JPY trades around 106.30, up 0.05% on the day.
