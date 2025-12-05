Japan’s Kihara: Remains vigilant to excessive, disorderly moves in FX market

Japan chief Cabinet secretary, Minoru Kihara said during the European trading session on Friday that the government will take appropriate steps to support the Japanese Yen (JPY) against excessive and disorderly moves in the FX market.

Additional remarks

Government taking appropriate steps on excessive, disorderly moves in FX market if necessary.

Expect BOJ to conduct monetary policy appropriately.

Important for FX market to move steadily and stably.

Market reaction

There comes a slight pressure on the JPY after Japan Kihara’s comments. The USD/JPY pair has attracted nominal bids after revisiting an over two-week low at 154.35.