Japan’s Kihara: Remains vigilant to excessive, disorderly moves in FX market

Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

Japan chief Cabinet secretary, Minoru Kihara said during the European trading session on Friday that the government will take appropriate steps to support the Japanese Yen (JPY) against excessive and disorderly moves in the FX market.

Additional remarks

Government taking appropriate steps on excessive, disorderly moves in FX market if necessary.

Expect BOJ to conduct monetary policy appropriately.

Important for FX market to move steadily and stably.

Market reaction

There comes a slight pressure on the JPY after Japan Kihara’s comments. The USD/JPY pair has attracted nominal bids after revisiting an over two-week low at 154.35.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.19%-0.17%-0.36%-0.08%-0.18%-0.18%-0.17%
EUR0.19%0.01%-0.18%0.10%-0.00%0.00%0.01%
GBP0.17%-0.01%-0.21%0.09%-0.02%-0.01%-0.00%
JPY0.36%0.18%0.21%0.29%0.18%0.17%0.19%
CAD0.08%-0.10%-0.09%-0.29%-0.11%-0.11%-0.08%
AUD0.18%0.00%0.02%-0.18%0.11%0.00%0.01%
NZD0.18%-0.01%0.00%-0.17%0.11%-0.01%0.00%
CHF0.17%-0.01%0.00%-0.19%0.08%-0.01%-0.01%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

