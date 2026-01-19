The USD/JPY pair holds steady near 158.15 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The pair steadies as safe-haven flows offset speculations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may soon call a snap election. Traders await the ADP weekly report later on Tuesday for fresh impetus.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would impose an additional 10% import tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the United Kingdom (UK) until the United States (US) is allowed to buy Greenland. The headline raises fears of a major trade war as Europe prepares to push back after Trump threatened escalating tariffs on allies, which might boost safe-haven currencies such as Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Greenback.

Traders will closely monitor the possibility that Takaichi may call a snap election next month to consolidate power. Her perceived preference for expansionary fiscal policies and large-scale stimulus raises concerns about Japan's public finances and could further weaken the Japanese Yen and create a tailwind for the pair.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision will be in the spotlight on Friday. The Japanese central bank is expected to leave the key interest rate unchanged at around 0.75%. It raised the rate by 25 basis points (bps) at the last meeting in December.