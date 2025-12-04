Japan’s Kihara: Concerned about forex move

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said in a statement on Thursday, he is “concerned about forex move.”

Additional quotes

Recent Yen moves are somewhat rapid, one-sided.



Important for currencies to move in a stable manner, reflecting fundamentals.



Take appropriate action for excessive, disorderly FX moves.



Even more important to communicate with the market, home and overseas to buy JGBs.



What's important in JGB management policy is to smooth issuance of JGB while keeping mid- and long-term necessary cost low.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is off the high following the Japanese jawboning. At the press time, the pair trades 0.04% higher on the day at 155.34.