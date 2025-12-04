TRENDING:
Japan's Kihara: Concerned about forex move

Japan’s Kihara: Concerned about forex move
Dhwani Mehta

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said in a statement on Thursday, he is “concerned about forex move.”

Additional quotes

Recent Yen moves are somewhat rapid, one-sided.

Important for currencies to move in a stable manner, reflecting fundamentals.

Take appropriate action for excessive, disorderly FX moves.

Even more important to communicate with the market, home and overseas to buy JGBs.

What's important in JGB management policy is to smooth issuance of JGB while keeping mid- and long-term necessary cost low.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is off the high following the Japanese jawboning. At the press time, the pair trades 0.04% higher on the day at 155.34.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%0.09%0.08%0.07%-0.06%0.09%0.04%
EUR-0.04%0.05%0.04%0.03%-0.11%0.04%0.02%
GBP-0.09%-0.05%-0.02%-0.02%-0.16%-0.00%-0.03%
JPY-0.08%-0.04%0.02%-0.00%-0.15%-0.02%-0.02%
CAD-0.07%-0.03%0.02%0.00%-0.13%-0.01%-0.01%
AUD0.06%0.11%0.16%0.15%0.13%0.15%0.12%
NZD-0.09%-0.04%0.00%0.02%0.00%-0.15%-0.03%
CHF-0.04%-0.02%0.03%0.02%0.01%-0.12%0.03%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

