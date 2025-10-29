Japan’s Kihara: BoJ to conduct monetary policy to appropriately achieve inflation target

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said in a statement on Wednesday that he “expects the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to conduct monetary policy to appropriately achieve the inflation target.”

Additional quotes

No comment on Bessent’s X post.



Monetary policy falls under jurisdiction of the BoJ.



Government will continue to closely coordinate with the BoJ.

Market reaction

USD/JPY was last seen changing hands at 151.94s, down 0.11% so far.