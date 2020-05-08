Japan’s Aso: Will respond appropriately to LDP’s calls for additional economic measures

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso is on the wires now, via Reuters responding to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) call for additional stimulus efforts.

Aso said that the government will respond appropriately to ruling bloc's calls for additional economic measures.

The government will consider whether to use budget reserve or compile another extra budget to fund additional economic steps, he added.

Earlier today, LDP was said to propose rent relief for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, per Nikkei Asian Review.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY seeing some fresh signs of life amid a fresh boost to the risk sentiment, courtesy of the renewed US-China trade optimism. The spot trades at 106.35, looking to regain 106.50.