USTR Office: Mnuchin, Lightizer and Liu discussed economic and trade issues, including phase one deal

Following the Xinhua report that the US and China trade representative held a phone call, the US Trade Representative (USTR) Office came out with an official statement, citing that the Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer participated in a conference call.

Mnuchin, Liu He and Lighthizer discussed economic and trade issues, including recently concluded phase one agreement.

Mnuchin, Liu he and Lighthizer shared updates on COVID-19 and their assessments of its effects on economic growth.

US, China trade negotiators agreed 'good progress' being made on creating governmental infrastructures to make phase one agreement a success.

US, China 'fully expect' to meet obligations under the agreement in a timely manner.

Meetings via conference call will continue on a regular basis.