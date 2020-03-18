Japan’s Aso: What kind of stimulus package is needed depends on how long it takes for coronavirus to be contained

Japanese Finance Minister Aso is back on the wires now, via Reuters, saying that what kind of stimulus package is needed depends on how long it takes for the virus to be contained.
Further comments
It's true govt needs to take various, bold steps to support economy.
Last October’s sales tax hike was absolutely necessary.
Even if Japan sees improvement in containing virus, it would not make sense if other countries cannot send athletes, when asked about Tokyo Olympic games.
Best thing would be to hold Olympic games in environment where everyone feels safe, but that's not decision japan alone can make.
