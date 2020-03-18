Japan’s Aso: Not considering economic step of cash handout like the US for coronavirus response

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry is not considering the economic step of cash handout at the moment for coronavirus impact.

Further comments

Cash handout immediately like the US plan is technically difficult.

Similar things may be happening in a real economy as we saw during 'Lehman shock'.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY manages to hold the 107 handle so far this session, now trading at 107.25, down 0.43% on the day amid cautious market sentiment, reflected by the losses in the S&P 500 futures.