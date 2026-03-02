TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD?

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD?
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

US ISM Manufacturing PMI Overview

The United States (US) Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February is due for release today at 15:00 GMT.

The ISM report is expected to show that the manufacturing sector activity expanded again, but at a moderate pace. The Manufacturing PMI is expected at 51.8, down from 52.6 in January. Last month, manufacturing sector activity expanded for the first time after remaining below 50.0, a figure that separates expansion from contraction, for a straight 10 months.

Apart from the Manufacturing PMI, investors will also focus on sub-components of the data, such as Employment Index, Prices Paid, and New Orders Index. ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid – which reflects changes in expenditure for inputs such as labor and raw materials – is estimated higher at 59.5 from the previous reading of 59.0.

Weaker-than-projected US ISM Manufacturing PMI data would prompt expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), as policymakers remain concerned over the economic outlook. On the contrary, higher figures would diminish them.

How could US PMI data affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD trades 0.75% lower at around 1.1730 at the press time. The near-term bias turns mildly bearish as spot slips below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.1800.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has retreated further towards 40.00 after failing to return above 60.00, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. Fresh bearish momentum would appear if the RSI breaks below 40.00.

Immediate support emerges at the trend-line break area around 1.1645, with a clear violation exposing the mid-1.1500 region and then the 1.1489 origin of the uptrend. On the upside, initial resistance stands at the 20-day EMA around 1.1800, followed by the recent swing highs at 1.1880 and then the 1.2030 peak, which caps the broader bullish structure and would need to give way to negate the current corrective tone.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

ISM Manufacturing PMI

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US manufacturing sector. The indicator is obtained from a survey of manufacturing supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that factory activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.

Read more.

Next release: Mon Mar 02, 2026 15:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 51.8

Previous: 52.6

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides a reliable outlook on the state of the US manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 suggests that the business activity expanded during the survey period and vice versa. PMIs are considered to be leading indicators and could signal a shift in the economic cycle. Stronger-than-expected prints usually have a positive impact on the USD. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are watched closely as they shine a light on the labour market and inflation.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1750 as USD benefits from risk-aversion

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1750 as USD benefits from risk-aversion

EUR/USD comes under renewed bearish pressure in the European session and trades below 1.1750 following a recovery attempt earlier in the day. The US Dollar gathers strength and weighs on the pair as investors seek refuge in the wake of Israel and the United States' joint attack on Iran.

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD rebounds from the daily losses, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bearish bias, as the pair trades within a descending channel pattern.

Gold surges on safe-haven demand, tests $5,400

Gold surges on safe-haven demand, tests $5,400

Gold benefits from intense risk-aversion on Monday and climbs to the $5,400 region, setting a fresh monthly-high in the process. Tensions in the Middle East remain high as Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange strikes following the US-Israel joint attack on Iran over the weekend.

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure near the key support level of $65,700. Trading at $66,400 at the time of writing on Monday, a breakdown below this critical level would suggest a deeper correction ahead.

The week ahead: Conflict in the Middle East jolts markets

The week ahead: Conflict in the Middle East jolts markets

Events in the Middle East are obviously dominating financial markets this morning. The Brent crude oil price is extending gains and is higher by more than 8%, stock futures are pointing lower and the gold price is higher by more than 2%. 

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network  hovers below $0.1700, broadly steady at press time on Monday, attempting a recovery after a 2% loss the previous day. Sunday’s decline aligned with nearly 49 million PI tokens offloaded by the Pi Foundation, implying a spike in supply pressure that capped the prevailing four-day recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers