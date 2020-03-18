Japan considering economic stimulus handouts of around JPY 12k to households - reports

A lot of chatter is doing the rounds in the Japanese media that the Japanese government is considering economic stimulus handouts of around JPY 12000 to the households, in an effort to fight the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
This comes despite the Finance Minister Taro Aso having outrightly said that the Finance Ministry is not considering the economic step of cash handout at the moment for coronavirus impact.
Meanwhile, Japanese PM Abe will form a panel of key economic ministers and Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to discuss measures to stimulate the economy hit by the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, Reuters reported, citing a government official with direct knowledge of the matter.
The economic stimulus package is likely to be launched by the government next month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bulls struggle to capitalize on an inside day breakout
USD/JPY is flashing red in Asia, contradicting the bullish technical setup on the daily chart, possibly due to losses in the US stock futures and the resulting haven demand for the anti-risk yen.
AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000
Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000, thanks to the broad-based US dollar correction and RBA's liquidity injection.
WTI price recovers from 49-month low of $26.25
WTI oil price has recovered from 49-month lows clocked in early Asia amid losses in the US stock futures. Potential risk reset could yield a bigger corrective rally in the black gold. If the risk-off mood persists, a notable price bounce in oil may remain elusive.
Gold: Off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures
Gold has pulled back from session highs near $1,546. The S&P 500 futures are flashing red, while stocks in China are reporting gains. The US monetary and fiscal stimulus could bode well for the zero-yielding safe-haven metal.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?
"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll.