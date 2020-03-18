Japan considering economic stimulus handouts of around JPY 12k to households - reports

A lot of chatter is doing the rounds in the Japanese media that the Japanese government is considering economic stimulus handouts of around JPY 12000 to the households, in an effort to fight the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes despite the Finance Minister Taro Aso having outrightly said that the Finance Ministry is not considering the economic step of cash handout at the moment for coronavirus impact.

Meanwhile, Japanese PM Abe will form a panel of key economic ministers and Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to discuss measures to stimulate the economy hit by the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, Reuters reported, citing a government official with direct knowledge of the matter.

The economic stimulus package is likely to be launched by the government next month.