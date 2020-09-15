Japan’s Aso: Should think about early dissolution of parliament

The government should think about the early dissolution of parliament given the Olympics to be held next year, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Prime Minister (PM) hopeful Yoshihide Suga said on Monday, he “can't immediately dissolve Parliament if Pandemic is contained. That is a decision to be made comprehensively.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY is in a bearish consolidation mode near two-week lows of 105.54. The spot finds some support from the improvement in the risk sentiment, courtesy of the upbeat Chinese macro news and Beijing’s tariffs exemption on the US imports.

The spot trade flat at 106.67, as we write.