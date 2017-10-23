Japan’s Abe is preparing for a new meeting with Putin next month - TASS

Following his strong win in Sunday’s snap election, the Japanese PM Abe spoke further on Monday, this time via TASS, noting that he is preparing for a new meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit due in Vietnam in November.

Abe said: “This success gives us the groundwork for carrying out a strong foreign policy. As part of this effort, in particular I plan to hold a new meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in November, at the APEC summit. We would also like to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping. During these contacts, I plan to stress the importance of discussing the ways out of the situation surrounding North Korea’s missile and nuclear program."