Japan’s Abe: Got a better result than targeted

Japan’s Abe: Got a better result than targetedBy Dhwani Mehta
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking on his landslide election victory.
Key Points:
Got a better result than targeted
Will hold thorough debate with President Trump on North Korea during his visit to Japan
Will try to reach cross-party consensus on constitution
People will decide on new constitution in referendum
Will begin to consider new cabinet
Wants to manage administration with more humility
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.