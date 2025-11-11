The Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles to capitalize on a modest intraday bounce from a multi-month low touched against its American counterpart earlier this Tuesday amid the Bank of Japan (BoJ) uncertainty. In fact, the BoJ's Summary of Opinions, released on Monday, indicated divided views on rate hikes. Adding to this, BoJ’s Junko Nakagawa said the central bank will proceed cautiously with policy decisions. This, in turn, reinforced market expectations that the BoJ could delay raising interest rates amid bets on a large-scale stimulus package under Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration, and keeps the JPY bulls on the defensive.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism led by the possibility of an end to the US government shutdown turns out to be another factor acting as a headwind for the safe-haven JPY. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, assists the USD/JPY pair in holding steady above the 154.00 round figure through the early European session. That said, bets for more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might cap the USD. Furthermore, expectations that Japanese authorities might intervene to stem further weakness in the domestic currency could limit JPY losses, warranting caution before placing fresh bullish bets and positioning for further gains for the currency pair.

Japanese Yen traders seem non-committed as intervention fears counter BoJ uncertainty and positive risk tone

A summary of Bank of Japan policymakers' opinions at their October meeting, released on Monday, reflected a view that the time for another interest-rate hike is approaching. However, there was some uncertainty over the effect of new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s policies on the economy and prices.

Furthermore, several board members suggested the fallout from higher US tariffs and Japanese companies' wage momentum as key factors in deciding the timing of the next rate hike. Adding to this, BoJ's Junko Nakagawa warned of soft consumption and concern over the US economic outlook.

In fact, data released last Friday indicated that existing economic conditions might be influencing household expenditure and fueling speculations that weaker private consumption could cool demand-driven inflation. This adds to the BoJ uncertainty and continues to weigh on the Japanese Yen.

Japan’s Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Tuesday that the government is increasingly aware that elevated inflation is eroding household purchasing power and will implement measures to cushion the impact of higher prices. He added that a weak JPY continues to push up import costs and consumer prices.

The Senate cleared a key hurdle late Sunday for a formal debate on a motion to resume funding to federal agencies and end the longest government shutdown in American history. The development provides an additional boost to investors' sentiment and further undermines the safe-haven JPY.

Meanwhile, the optimism pushes the US Treasury bond yields higher and assists the US Dollar (USD) to attract some buyers for the second straight day, further lending support to the USD/JPY pair. However, bets for another Federal Reserve rate cut in December could cap gains for the Greenback.

USD/JPY needs to surpass the 154.45-154.50 pivotal hurdle to back case for further appreciating move

A sustained strength beyond the 154.45-154.50 horizontal barrier will be seen as a fresh trigger for the USD/JPY bulls. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, spot prices might then aim to conquer the 155.00 psychological mark. The momentum could extend further towards the 155.60-155.65 intermediate hurdle before the currency pair eventually climbs to the 156.00 round figure.

On the flip side, any corrective pullback below the Asian session trough, around the 154.00 mark, could be seen as a buying opportunity near the 153.60-153.50 region. This should help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair near the 153.00 round figure. A convincing break below the latter, however, could pave the way for deeper losses to the 152.15-152.10 region, which should now act as a strong near-term base for the currency pair.