- The Japanese Yen softened on Friday as BoJ’s Ueda faced questions in parliament.
- The Yen is trading flat for the week, unable to hold on to gains against the Greenback.
- The US Dollar Index extends recovery for a second day after Wednesday’s meltdown.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) trades flat for the week, posting a second day of losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday. The JPY is struggling against the Dollar during the latter part of the week, almost reversing the surge it registered on Wednesday against the US Dollar after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed inflation pressures are easing. Bank of Japan (BoJ) President Kazuo Ueda faced on Friday questions in the parliament on monetary policy and recent market events, but investors reacted rather tepidly as he didn’t provide any real market-moving comments.
Meanwhile, the DXY US Dollar Index – which gauges the value of the US Dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies – is trying to extend recovery from the steep decline it faced after the CPI data for April. However, there are not many reasons left for the Greenback to outperform. The interest rate differential could still provide some strength to the US Dollar, but the economic data is no longer really outperforming and inflation is back on track towards its disinflationary path.
Daily digest market movers: wind still
- Friday’s economic calendar doesn’t include any release for the US, so market participants can digest recent data while a slew of US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are set to speak before the close of the week:
- At 14:15 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will have opening remarks at the International Organization for Standardization Technical Committee 68 (ISO/TC 68) financial services plenary meeting.
- Kashkari will introduce Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who will give a speech about payment innovation at the same stage.
- Near 16:15 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly delivers a speech at the University of San Francisco School of Management commencement ceremony.
- Daly and Waller are both voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this year.
- Equities trade mixed on Friday. Japan has closed off, with the Topix up 0.30% and the Nikkei down 0.34% on the day, while US equity futures are still looking for direction ahead of the US opening bell.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool suggests a 91.3% probability that June will still see no change to the Federal Reserve's fed fund rate. Odds have changed for September, with the tool showing a 50.5% chance that rates will be 25 basis points lower than current levels.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades around 4.39%, and hovers near the lower levels for this week. The benchmark 10-year Japan Treasury Note (JGB) trades around 0.949%, and is just a touch below the high of this week at 0.957%.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Can the US Dollar regain its shine
The USD/JPY pair still has some room to go, with buyers who bought at that 153.00 area not really taking much profit, seeing that no chunky outflows are being noticed. This creates a small imbalance in the trade which sees buyers willing to pay higher prices to get in. Although a revisit to the 160.00 area looks a bit of a stretch, a recovery to 156.74 first and 158.00 next could be in the cards, likely to open the risk again of another intervention.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades in negative territory slightly below 1.0850 after closing modestly lower on Thursday. In the absence of macroeconomic data releases, investors will continue to pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve officials.
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.2650
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2650 after posting marginal losses on Thursday. The US Dollar holds its ground following the selloff seen after April inflation data and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction. Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak later in the day.
Gold holds steady above $2,380, Fed speakers in focus
Gold trades with a positive bias on Friday and holds above $2,380. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat near 4.4% following Thursday's rebound, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing ahead of speeches from Fed officials.
XRP steadies at $0.51 as Ripple plans to expand XRP Ledger, custody services in Africa
Ripple hovers close to $0.51 on Friday, above the psychologically important $0.50 level, as traders await the court ruling of the lawsuit against the US SEC and amid new commitments from the firm to expand its services in Africa.
Disputes and De-risking: US-China trade dispute changes trade flows
The bilateral trade dispute between the US and China is entering a new round and is leading to renewed discussions about the deglobalisation of global trade in goods.