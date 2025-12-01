TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Japanese Yen adds to strong intraday gains; advances to fresh two-week top vs USD

  • The Japanese Yen kicks off the new week on a positive note amid rising BoJ rate hike bets.
  • A softer risk tone benefits the safe-haven JPY and weighs on USD/JPY amid a weaker USD.
  • Dovish Fed expectations drag the USD to a nearly two-week low during the Asian session.
Japanese Yen adds to strong intraday gains; advances to fresh two-week top vs USD
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) builds on its strong intraday gains and climbs to a two-week high against a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) during the first half of the European session on Monday. The latest comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda reaffirmed bets for an imminent interest rate hike, pushing Japanese government bond (JGB) yields to their highest levels in years. The resultant narrowing of the rate differential between Japan and other major economies provides a goodish lift to the JPY.

Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets is seen as another factor that benefits the JPY's safe-haven status. The USD, on the other hand, drops to a two-week low amid dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and contributes to the USD/JPY pair's intraday slide further below mid-155.00s. Traders now look forward to this week's key US macro releases, scheduled at the beginning of a new month, starting with the ISM Manufacturing PMI later today, for a fresh impetus.

Japanese Yen continues to be underpinned by rising BoJ rate hike bets

  • Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated on Monday that the central bank remains on track to raise interest rates further if prices and the economy continue to unfold as expected. The likelihood of the BoJ’s baseline scenario for growth and inflation being realised is gradually increasing, Ueda added further.
  • This reaffirms market bets for a BoJ rate hike move, either in December or January, and lifts the rate-sensitive two-year Japanese government bond yield to 1% for the first time since June 2008. Moreover, the 20-year yield advances to levels not seen since November 2020 and lifts the lower-yielding Japanese Yen.
  • Japan's Ministry of Finance reported earlier today that Capital Spending rose for the third straight quarter, by 2.9% from a year earlier during the July-September quarter. This, however, marks a notable slowdown from the 7.6% rise recorded in the previous quarter, though it does little to influence the JPY.
  • Japan's Composite PMI 2025 was finalized at 52.0 for November, up from 51.5 in the previous month. This pointed to modest growth in the overall private sector due to a combination of the slower decline in factory activity, which shrank for the fifth straight month, and continued growth in services.
  • Meanwhile, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi promises to continue fiscal management, while paying close attention to interest rate trends and other factors. This, along with the US Dollar (USD) selling bias, exerts some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair during the Asian session.
  • The recent dovish remarks by several Federal Reserve officials lifted market bets for another interest rate cut in December. This, in turn, drags the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to a nearly two-week low and further weighs on the USD/JPY pair.
  • Traders now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus later during the North American session. Furthermore, this week's important US macro releases, scheduled at the start of a new month, will play a key role in influencing the USD and the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY seems vulnerable; break below 100-SMA on H4 comes in play

Bears now await a sustained break below the 155.40-155.35 region, representing the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. Meanwhile, oscillators on the said chart have been gaining negative traction, though technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding in positive territory. This, in turn, suggests that the USD/JPY pair is more likely to find decent support near the 155.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling, however, will confirm a breakdown and set the stage for an extension of a one-week-old downtrend.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront an immediate hurdle ahead of the 156.00 round figure. A sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering move towards the 156.65-156.70 region, above which the USD/JPY pair could reclaim the 157.00 mark. The momentum could extend further toward the 157.45-157.50 intermediate hurdle en route to the multi-month high, around the 158.00 neighborhood, touched in November.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.15%0.22%-0.59%0.08%0.03%0.04%-0.05%
EUR0.15%0.37%-0.36%0.23%0.17%0.19%0.10%
GBP-0.22%-0.37%-0.74%-0.14%-0.19%-0.18%-0.27%
JPY0.59%0.36%0.74%0.60%0.54%0.56%0.47%
CAD-0.08%-0.23%0.14%-0.60%-0.05%-0.03%-0.13%
AUD-0.03%-0.17%0.19%-0.54%0.05%0.02%-0.05%
NZD-0.04%-0.19%0.18%-0.56%0.03%-0.02%-0.10%
CHF0.05%-0.10%0.27%-0.47%0.13%0.05%0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD batttles 1.1600 amid softer risk tone

EUR/USD batttles 1.1600 amid softer risk tone

EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The pair draws support from a broadly weaker US Dollar, but the upside remains capped amid a softer risk tone ahead of key US and Eurozone data releases. 

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3250 despite the UK Budget relief

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3250 despite the UK Budget relief

GBP/USD trades on a softer note below 1.3250 in European trading on Monday. The UK Budget relief and sustained US Dollar weakness fail to inspire the bulls amid a tepid risk sentiment and ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and BoE official Dhingra's speech. 

Gold sticks to positive bias near six-week high amid dovish Fed expectations

Gold sticks to positive bias near six-week high amid dovish Fed expectations

Gold climbs to a six-week high on Monday, though it lacks strong follow-through buying. A softer risk tone, China’s economic woes, and geopolitical risks underpin the commodity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

The week ahead: Risk come back stalls, as crypto slides

The week ahead: Risk come back stalls, as crypto slides

The narrative has abruptly shifted on Monday. After a powerful rally that helped US and European stocks reverse earlier losses and close November with small gains, equity futures are now in the red across the US and Europe, after sentiment took a knock following a sharp decline across crypto markets.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face major losses as December begins

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers