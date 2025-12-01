The Japanese Yen (JPY) builds on its strong intraday gains and climbs to a two-week high against a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) during the first half of the European session on Monday. The latest comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda reaffirmed bets for an imminent interest rate hike, pushing Japanese government bond (JGB) yields to their highest levels in years. The resultant narrowing of the rate differential between Japan and other major economies provides a goodish lift to the JPY.

Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets is seen as another factor that benefits the JPY's safe-haven status. The USD, on the other hand, drops to a two-week low amid dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and contributes to the USD/JPY pair's intraday slide further below mid-155.00s. Traders now look forward to this week's key US macro releases, scheduled at the beginning of a new month, starting with the ISM Manufacturing PMI later today, for a fresh impetus.

Japanese Yen continues to be underpinned by rising BoJ rate hike bets

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated on Monday that the central bank remains on track to raise interest rates further if prices and the economy continue to unfold as expected. The likelihood of the BoJ’s baseline scenario for growth and inflation being realised is gradually increasing, Ueda added further.

This reaffirms market bets for a BoJ rate hike move, either in December or January, and lifts the rate-sensitive two-year Japanese government bond yield to 1% for the first time since June 2008. Moreover, the 20-year yield advances to levels not seen since November 2020 and lifts the lower-yielding Japanese Yen.

Japan's Ministry of Finance reported earlier today that Capital Spending rose for the third straight quarter, by 2.9% from a year earlier during the July-September quarter. This, however, marks a notable slowdown from the 7.6% rise recorded in the previous quarter, though it does little to influence the JPY.

Japan's Composite PMI 2025 was finalized at 52.0 for November, up from 51.5 in the previous month. This pointed to modest growth in the overall private sector due to a combination of the slower decline in factory activity, which shrank for the fifth straight month, and continued growth in services.

Meanwhile, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi promises to continue fiscal management, while paying close attention to interest rate trends and other factors. This, along with the US Dollar (USD) selling bias, exerts some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair during the Asian session.

The recent dovish remarks by several Federal Reserve officials lifted market bets for another interest rate cut in December. This, in turn, drags the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to a nearly two-week low and further weighs on the USD/JPY pair.

Traders now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus later during the North American session. Furthermore, this week's important US macro releases, scheduled at the start of a new month, will play a key role in influencing the USD and the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY seems vulnerable; break below 100-SMA on H4 comes in play

Bears now await a sustained break below the 155.40-155.35 region, representing the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. Meanwhile, oscillators on the said chart have been gaining negative traction, though technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding in positive territory. This, in turn, suggests that the USD/JPY pair is more likely to find decent support near the 155.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling, however, will confirm a breakdown and set the stage for an extension of a one-week-old downtrend.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront an immediate hurdle ahead of the 156.00 round figure. A sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering move towards the 156.65-156.70 region, above which the USD/JPY pair could reclaim the 157.00 mark. The momentum could extend further toward the 157.45-157.50 intermediate hurdle en route to the multi-month high, around the 158.00 neighborhood, touched in November.