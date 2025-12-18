Lagarde speech: Stronger Euro could bring down inflation
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the December policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.
Key quotes
"Most measures of longer-term inflation expectations continue to stand at around 2%."
"Trade tensions have eased but volatile environment remains a risk."
"Outlook for inflation continues to be more uncertain than usual."
"Stronger Euro could bring down inflation."
