Japan Tsutsui: Focuses to maintain 10-year JGBs at 2%
Japan's Keidenren Chair Tsutsui said during the European trading session on Monday that negotiators are expected to visit China in January to discuss over trade.
Additional remarks
It's important for Japan and China's governments to keep up dialogue.
Concerned about the impact of China spat on businesses.
Hopeful business delegation can visit China in January.
2% yield on 10-year JGBs is a key milestone.
Market reaction
The impact of Japan Tsutsui’s comments on the Japanese Yen (JPY) appears to be insignificant. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair trades flat around 155.20.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.16%
|0.21%
|0.13%
|0.12%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|-0.21%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|0.02%
|-0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
|CAD
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|NZD
|0.14%
|-0.02%
|0.19%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.11%
|0.05%
|CHF
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|-0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.