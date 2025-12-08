Japan Tsutsui: Focuses to maintain 10-year JGBs at 2%

Japan's Keidenren Chair Tsutsui said during the European trading session on Monday that negotiators are expected to visit China in January to discuss over trade.

Additional remarks

It's important for Japan and China's governments to keep up dialogue.



Concerned about the impact of China spat on businesses.



Hopeful business delegation can visit China in January.



2% yield on 10-year JGBs is a key milestone.

Market reaction

The impact of Japan Tsutsui’s comments on the Japanese Yen (JPY) appears to be insignificant. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair trades flat around 155.20.