TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP strengthens to near 0.8750 on upbeat German Industrial Production data

  • EUR/GBP trades in positive territory around 0.8750 in Monday’s early European session. 
  • German Industrial Production rose 1.8% MoM in October, better than the estimates. 
  • BoE is expected to cut interest rates in the next meeting on December 18 to support weakening job market conditions.
EUR/GBP strengthens to near 0.8750 on upbeat German Industrial Production data
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/GBP cross gains traction to near 0.8750, snapping the three-day losing streak during the early European trading hours on Monday. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Pound Sterling (GBP) after the German Industrial Production data. The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence report is due later on Monday.

Data released by Destatis on Monday showed that Germany’s Industrial Production climbed by 1.8% over the month in October, versus an increase of 1.3% in September. This figure came in stronger than the market expectation of a 0.4% decline. The EUR attracts some buyers in an immediate reaction to the upbeat German Industrial Production report. 

Furthermore, rising expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) is done cutting interest rates could lift the EUR against the GBP in the near term. Financial markets project that rates will be kept on hold at the upcoming policy meeting and have significantly reduced expectations for cuts in 2026. Earlier on Monday, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said that she is comfortable with investor bets that the central bank’s next interest-rate move will be an increase.

Signs of a weakening UK economy and the UK Autumn November budget have reinforced bets for a December rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE). This, in turn, weighs on the GBP and acts as a tailwind for the cross. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need to bring inflation and interest rates down to boost business investment and economic growth. The UK central bank is expected to cut its interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75% in the monetary policy announcement on December 18 amid a cooling UK job market.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 amid weaker US Dollar

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 amid weaker US Dollar

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Monday. The prospect of a US Federal Reserve rate cut at its December meeting on Wednesday keeps the US Dollar undermined across the board, supporting the pair amid strong German Industrial Production data. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3300 as traders await Fed rate decision

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3300 as traders await Fed rate decision

GBP/USD kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band above 1.3300 in European trading on Monday. The pair, however, remains close to the highest level since October 22, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength on a potential dovish Fed verdict due later this Wednesday. 

Gold edges higher amid dovish Fed bets and geopolitical risks; lacks bullish conviction

Gold edges higher amid dovish Fed bets and geopolitical risks; lacks bullish conviction

Gold attracts some dip-buying at the start of a new week and stalls Friday's modest pullback from the $4,260 area, or the vicinity of its highest level since October 21. The US Dollar continues with its struggle to attract any meaningful buyers and languishes near a one-month low amid dovish Federal Reserve expectations. 

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds.

The Silver disconnection is real

The Silver disconnection is real

Silver just hit a new all-time high. Neither did gold, nor mining stocks. They all reversed on an intraday basis, but silver’s move to new highs makes it still bullish overall, while the almost complete reversals in gold and miners make the latter technically bearish.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers