EUR/GBP strengthens to near 0.8750 on upbeat German Industrial Production data

The EUR/GBP cross gains traction to near 0.8750, snapping the three-day losing streak during the early European trading hours on Monday. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Pound Sterling (GBP) after the German Industrial Production data. The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence report is due later on Monday.

Data released by Destatis on Monday showed that Germany’s Industrial Production climbed by 1.8% over the month in October, versus an increase of 1.3% in September. This figure came in stronger than the market expectation of a 0.4% decline. The EUR attracts some buyers in an immediate reaction to the upbeat German Industrial Production report.

Furthermore, rising expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) is done cutting interest rates could lift the EUR against the GBP in the near term. Financial markets project that rates will be kept on hold at the upcoming policy meeting and have significantly reduced expectations for cuts in 2026. Earlier on Monday, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said that she is comfortable with investor bets that the central bank’s next interest-rate move will be an increase.

Signs of a weakening UK economy and the UK Autumn November budget have reinforced bets for a December rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE). This, in turn, weighs on the GBP and acts as a tailwind for the cross. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need to bring inflation and interest rates down to boost business investment and economic growth. The UK central bank is expected to cut its interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75% in the monetary policy announcement on December 18 amid a cooling UK job market.