German Industrial Production climbs 1.8% MoM in October vs. -0.4% expected

German Industrial Production climbs 1.8% MoM in October vs. -0.4% expected
Germany’s industrial sector activity rose more than expected in October, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Monday.

In the Eurozone’s top economy, Industrial Output rose by 1.8% over the month in October, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected -0.4% figure and a 1.3% increase in September.

EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.16% on the day to trade at 1.1665.

Euro Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.14%-0.01%-0.02%-0.07%-0.07%-0.18%-0.08%
EUR0.14%0.17%0.18%0.12%0.11%0.00%0.10%
GBP0.00%-0.17%0.02%-0.05%-0.05%-0.17%-0.07%
JPY0.02%-0.18%-0.02%-0.06%-0.04%-0.15%-0.04%
CAD0.07%-0.12%0.05%0.06%0.00%-0.12%-0.01%
AUD0.07%-0.11%0.05%0.04%-0.01%-0.12%-0.02%
NZD0.18%-0.00%0.17%0.15%0.12%0.12%0.11%
CHF0.08%-0.10%0.07%0.04%0.01%0.02%-0.11%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

