German Industrial Production climbs 1.8% MoM in October vs. -0.4% expected

Germany’s industrial sector activity rose more than expected in October, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Monday.

In the Eurozone’s top economy, Industrial Output rose by 1.8% over the month in October, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected -0.4% figure and a 1.3% increase in September.

EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.16% on the day to trade at 1.1665.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.14% -0.01% -0.02% -0.07% -0.07% -0.18% -0.08% EUR 0.14% 0.17% 0.18% 0.12% 0.11% 0.00% 0.10% GBP 0.00% -0.17% 0.02% -0.05% -0.05% -0.17% -0.07% JPY 0.02% -0.18% -0.02% -0.06% -0.04% -0.15% -0.04% CAD 0.07% -0.12% 0.05% 0.06% 0.00% -0.12% -0.01% AUD 0.07% -0.11% 0.05% 0.04% -0.01% -0.12% -0.02% NZD 0.18% -0.00% 0.17% 0.15% 0.12% 0.12% 0.11% CHF 0.08% -0.10% 0.07% 0.04% 0.01% 0.02% -0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).