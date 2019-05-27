Japan: Prospects that the economy will continue to lack strength - Mizuho Bank

Analysts from Mizuho Bank point out that trade tensions will be necessary to watch for its potential impact on Japan’s growth. They consider that if the US carries out its fourth round of tariff hikes on Chinese goods, they would send downward pressures upon the Japanese economy.
Key Quotes:
“Japan’s real GDP grew +2.1% q-o-q p.a. in the Jan-Mar quarter of 2019, recording growth in positive territory for the second consecutive quarter. However, since the main factor pushing up growth in the latest quarter was the fall of imports accompanying the decline of consumption and capital investment, the state of the Japanese economy actually lacked strength. The growth of personal consumption, mainly of durable goods, came to a pause. Capital investment and exports dipped into negative territory, reflecting the slowdown of the Chinese economy and IT demand.”
“FY2019 forecast on Japan’s GDP: +0.5% q-o-q p.a. The global economic slowdown and lingering uncertainties regarding US-China trade tensions are serving as drags upon the growth of exports and capital investment. Despite the continuation of a favorable employment environment, personal consumption will likely be tepid due to a slight deceleration of income growth because of the reduction of overtime hours stemming from Japan’s work-style reforms. However, the impact of the consumption tax hike should turn out to be milder than the period from 2014 to 2015 due to the implementation of various income support measures.”
“FY2020 forecast on Japan’s GDP: +0.5% q-o-q p.a. The rise of adjustment pressures upon capital investment will serve as restraints upon GDP growth. Even so, the reactionary decline following the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games should turn out to be benign, given the current delay in progress of construction due to the shortage of construction workers.”
“Turning to the risks, it will be necessary for the time being to keep a close eye upon the escalation of trade tensions. In the event the US carries out its fourth round of tariff hikes upon Chinese goods, thus triggering retaliatory measures, they would send downward pressures upon the Japanese economy, and could lead to the possibility of a postponement of the consumption tax hike.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD steady just below 1.1200 ahead of Asian opening
Monday saw the dollar appreciating only marginally against major rivals, as holidays in the US and the UK kept trading desks empty. EU elections provided no surprise, as, despite an increase in eurosceptics seats, pro-EU parties retained a majority.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty
With one after the other British lawmakers filing their nominations to replace PM May, together with the Brexit party’s victory in the EU election, political plays at the UK have been highlighted off-late.
USD/JPY on the bids near 109.60 as Tokyo open emphasize domestic data
The USD/JPY pair is taking the rounds near 109.60 as Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens on softer than expected domestic data around Tokyo open on Tuesday.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Holding above the 20-DMA, sights on 61.8% Fibo at 1290
Gold prices hold above the 20-D EMA channel resistance as stochastics continuing to lean bullish as the price leans against the mid-August 2018 major-uptrend’s support line.