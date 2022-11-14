Japan's Gross Domestic Product which is released by the Cabinet Office shows the following:
Japanese GDP Annualised SA (QoQ) Q3 P: -1.2% (exp 1.2%; R previous 4.6%) -GDP SA (QoQ) Q3 P: -0.3% (exp 0.3%; R previous 1.1%).
More to come
The yen is a little pressured on the day but less affected by the data directly. USDJPY trades at 140.12 and flat on the release.
About Japan GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better-than-expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.
