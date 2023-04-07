Japan FinMin Suzuki: I hope the BoJ maintains suitable policy

Japan’s Finance Minister (FinMin) Shunichi Suzuki praised the efforts of Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda early Friday.
“Bank of Japan outgoing governor Haruhiko Kuroda's monetary stimulus has achieved major results over the past decade,” said Japan FinMin Suzuki per Reuters.
“Kuroda has helped create a situation where Japan is no longer described as being in deflation,” adds Suzuki per Reuters.
The policymaker also hopes, per Reuters, that the BoJ maintains suitable policy.
USD/JPY retreats
Following the news, USD/JPY pares the previous day’s rebound, down 0.10% around the intraday low of 131.61.
It’s worth noting that Good Friday holidays in major markets, except for Japan, allow the USD/JPY pair to remain active and consolidate recent gains while being on the way to posting a weekly loss.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD justifies risk-barometer status around 0.6670 as recession woes loom, US NFP eyed
AUD/USD stays on the bear’s radar even as Good Friday-inflicted inaction prods the pair traders after a three-day downtrend. The Aussie pair bears the burden of the recession woes as it braces for the weekly loss ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
EUR/USD eyes fourth weekly gains above 1.0900 despite US Dollar’s bounce ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD bulls keep the reins around 1.0920, retreating of late, as it portrays the typical Good Friday inaction, as well as anxiety ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), during the early hours of the day.
Gold bulls retreat amid recession woes ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold remains defensive at $2,007 during the early hours of Good Friday, after falling the most in a fortnight. In addition to the holiday-driven lack of liquidity, the cautious mood ahead of the top-tier United States employment data for March also restricts the XAU/USD moves.
This is how Solana plans to cut costs for its on-chain storage solution
Solana has introduced a new solution that will help reduce the cost of on-chain storage by a significant margin. The technology, christened 'state compression,' commits to lowering the cost of minting 1 million non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the network to $110.
Markets quiet ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls and prolonged Easter weekend
Stock, bond and FX markets have traded in tight ranges on low volume on Thursday, ahead of Friday's US Non-Farm Payrolls during which the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Canada will be shut due to Easter Bank holidays.