Janet Yellen confirmation hearings for Treasury Secretary live stream

Janet L. is testifying before the US Senate Committee on Finance, in her confirmation hearings to become Secretary of the Treasury. The former Chair of the Federal Reserve is set to call on Congress to act "big" in approving vast fiscal stimulus.

Here is a live stream of her testimony:

Comments about America's dollar policy, lending programs, and other topics will be closely scrutinized by lawmakers, one day before President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House.

More Yellen Testimony Cheat Sheet: Three factors set to rock stocks and the dollar