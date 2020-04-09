Italy’s PM Conte: May relax some lockdown measures by the end of April

The government may relax some lockdown measures by the end of April, said the Italian Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte in an interview with BBC News.

Earlier today, La Stampa, reported the government is reportedly said to extend the lockdown by two weeks, as the new virus cases continue to emerge at a quicker pace.

Coronavirus in Italy has claimed another 542 lives, it was reported Wednesday. There were 542 new fatalities reported on Wednesday. In total, 17,669 lives have now been lost to the virus in Italy.